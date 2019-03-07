Lauren Locke signs with Troy University
Marianna track and field athlete is excited to be a Trojan
MARIANNA, FL. - Marianna track and field athlete Lauren Locke signed her letter of intent Wednesday to join the Troy University track and cross country team.
Locke began running with Marianna High School two years ago. She said she fell in love with it and decided to pursue a collegiate career in the sport.
While Locke is a part of the MHS track team, she says she's most looking forward to moving on to Troy to be a part of a team with other runners who train and compete for long distance races.
Locke's coach, Todd Larson, said he's looking forward to coaching Lauren through her final track season with MHS.
