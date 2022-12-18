GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley had 19 points to hep UNC Greensboro defeat Warren Wilson 120-48 on Sunday.

Langley was 6 of 8 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the Spartans (6-6). Mikeal Brown-Jones shot 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Keondre Kennedy was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

Adonis King led the way for the Owls with 12 points and seven rebounds. Tairque Kaiser added 10 points.

