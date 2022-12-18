GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley had 19 points to hep UNC Greensboro defeat Warren Wilson 120-48 on Sunday.

Langley was 6 of 8 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the Spartans (6-6). Mikeal Brown-Jones shot 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Keondre Kennedy was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

Adonis King led the way for the Owls with 12 points and seven rebounds. Tairque Kaiser added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.