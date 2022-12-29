SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Ahmir Langlais’ 15 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Winthrop 70-62 on Thursday night.

Langlais added six rebounds for the Spartans (6-6). Justin Bailey shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Trae Broadnax was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (5-9) were led in scoring by Cory Hightower, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kasen Harrison added 13 points for Winthrop. In addition, Kelton Talford finished with 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. South Carolina Upstate visits Charleston Southern while Winthrop hosts UNC Asheville.

—

