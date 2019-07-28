Langer wins his 4th Senior British Open title

Tom Watson in action during his final round in the Senior Open golf tournament on the final day of the Senior British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, in Lytham, England, Sunday July 28, 2019. Watson has said this would be his final appearance at the tournament. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Bernhard Langer beat Paul Broadhurst by two shots to win the Senior British Open on Sunday for his record-extending 11th senior major title.

Starting three shots off the overnight lead held by Broadhurst, the 61-year-old German fired a 4-under 66 to finish at 6-under 274 for his fourth Senior Open title, a tournament record.

After heavy rain delayed the round by almost six hours, the two-time Masters champion opened with four birdies on the front nine and added two more on Nos. 13 and 14 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to build a four-stroke lead. He completed the round with a couple of bogeys on the 15th and 17th.

Broadhurst shot 71 to come second.

Retief Goosen of South Africa closed with a 66 to tie for third with American Tim Petrovic (68) with a 3-under 277.

In his last appearance at the tournament, three-time champion Tom Watson (73) finished tied for 64th at 9 over. On Saturday, the 69-year-old American announced he wouldn’t be playing at the event again. In his 18 appearances, he never missed the cut.

