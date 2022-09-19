LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) extended its home winning streak to nine games with a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday night at Banc of California Stadium.

Carlos Vela converted a pair of first-half penalty kicks before Ryan Hollingshead rounded out the scoring in the 52nd minute.

With the win, LAFC is now 20-8-4 on the season for 64 points, leaving the club atop the Western Conference standings and tied with the Philadelphia Union in the race for the Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the team with the best regular-season record. Both teams have two games remaining before the regular season comes to a close on Sunday, Oct. 9.

LAFC will return to action on Sunday, Oct. 2, making its final regular season road trip to take on the Portland Timbers at Providence Park.