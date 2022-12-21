PHILADELPHIA (AP)CJ Fulton had 20 points and Lafayette beat La Salle 90-65 on Wednesday.

Fulton added five rebounds and six assists for the Leopards (2-11). Leo O’Boyle was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Josh Rivera recorded 12 points and was 4 of 4 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Leopards snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Khalil Brantley led the way for the Explorers (5-7) with 14 points and four assists. Josh Nickelberry added 10 points for La Salle. Anwar Gill also had seven points.

