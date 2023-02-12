PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Kraken sapped some of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl Sunday excitement with a 4-3 victory over the Flyers.

Eeli Tolvanen also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Seattle entered in fourth place in the Pacific Division and two points out of third.

James van Riemsdyk, Owen Tippett and Patrick Brown scored for the Flyers. Philadelphia completed a homestand with its third loss in four games.

The pregame had a party atmosphere as the appetizer for Sunday night’s Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Flyers players entered the arena wearing Eagles jerseys, matching many fans’ choice of Eagles apparel. Defensemen Travis Sanheim and Tony DeAngelo sported Eagles winter caps during warmups, and Eagles legend Vince Papale pounded the drum before the opening faceoff.

CANADIENS 6, OILERS 2

MONTREAL (AP) – Jordan Harris had his first career two-goal game and Montreal earned wins on back-to-back afternoons.

Alex Belzile, Josh Anderson, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Christian Dvorak added goals for Montreal. Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Drouin each recorded two assists. Jake Allen made 30 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid was left off the score sheet, ending a 15-game point streak.

Stuart Skinner made 24 saves as the Oilers recorded their first regulation loss in 12 games. They were on a 9-0-2 run heading into Sunday’s contest.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, DUCKS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Seven Vegas players had two points and the Golden Knight scored five times in the third period to break open a one-goal game and extend their winning streak to three games.

Michael Amadio, William Carrier, Jack Eichel, Phil Kessel and Shea Theodore each had a goal and an assist. Paul Cotter and Brett Howden added goal for Vegas. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each had two assists.

Isac Lundestrom had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson finished with 32 saves.

After stumbling into the All-Star break at 1-5-2, the Knights have come out firing since then. They have outscored their last three opponents by a combined 17-4 to take a three-point lead in the Pacific Division.

SHARKS 4, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, Aaron Dell stopped all eight shots he faced in relief and San Jose ended its road trip by beating Washington.

Karlsson assisted on a goal by Evgeny Svechnikov at even strength in the first period and Alexander Barabanov on the power play in the second to give him 55 this season, good for second in the NHL. Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal with 2:11 left

Karlsson scored his 18th goal of the season in the third period on a shot from along the boards that fluttered by Charlie Lindgren. A third Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman is in reach for Karlsson, who’s on pace to be the first player at that position to reach 100 points since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored Washington’s only goal and Lindgren made 29 saves.

