CALGARY, Alberta (AP)Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matt Beniers scored in a five-minute span of the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Carson Soucy and Morgan Geekie also scored as the Kraken beat the Flames for the first time. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists and Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 40 shots for the win in his first start of the season.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for the Flames to reach 400 career points. Nazem Kadri, Nikita Zadorov and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames. Elias Lindholm added a pair of assists. Dan Vladar stopped 21 of 26 shots in the loss.

Calgary scored twice in a 17-second span starting at 1:34 of the third period for a 4-2 lead, but Seattle responded with power-play, short-handed and even-strength goals to pull ahead.

Beniers on an odd-man rush scored on a feed from Jordan Eberle at 13:26. Gourde stripped Kadri of the puck in the neutral zone for a short-handed breakaway at 11:26. With Calgary’s Brett Ritchie serving an interference minor, Alex Wennberg at the side of the net fed Sprong for a one-timer at 8:31.

Kadri, signed as a free agent in the offseason, has a team-leading 10 points (five goals, five assists) in eight games for Calgary. . Ritchie’s assist on Lewis’s goal extended his point streak to four straight games (two goals, two assists). With three goals and three assists in eight games, Richie surpassed his point total of last season. … Seattle’s Beniers extended his point streak to five games (four goals, one assist). … Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol has taken a page from Sutter’s book in not naming a captain this season. The four Kraken alternates are Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz.

Seattle: At Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Calgary: Host Nashville Predators on Thursday.

