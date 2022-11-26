ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Amarr Knox’s 18 points helped Alabama State defeat Eastern Illinois 67-58 on Saturday.

Knox shot 7 for 14, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Hornets (1-6). Alex Anderson scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Isaiah Range recorded nine points and shot 3 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. The Hornets ended a six-game skid with the victory.

The Panthers (1-6) were led by Kinyon Hodges, who recorded 12 points and six rebounds. Caleb Donaldson added 12 points for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Nick Ellington had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.