NEW YORK (AP)Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points and the New York Knicks ran their winning streak to a season-high four games, beating the Sacramento Kings 112-99 on Sunday night.

Randle had all 27 points by halftime, then was ejected with 3:35 left in the third quarter after arguing a non-call and receiving two technical fouls.

”It’s an emotional game,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. ”When he got the first one we have to do a better job and get him to walk away. I get the frustration. It was a physical game and he got hammered on the play. But he had a great game going and we can’t let him get distracted.”

Jalen Brunson added 18 points, and Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson each had 12.

Domantas Sabonis led Sacramento with 20 points. Keegan Murray had 18 and Kevin Huerter 17 as the Kings were held under 100 points for the first time this season.

The Knicks have held three of their last four opponents under 100 points.

”The defense is gelling all together,” Barrett said. ”We’re playing hard and we’re giving effort. Getting rebounds. It’s not one particular thing, just a lot of different things gelling together.”

It was decided early.

The Knicks trailed 9-8 before going on a 28-10 run and holding a double-digit lead the rest of the way. New York was ahead 36-22 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 19 in the second before settling for a 66-50 halftime lead.

The Kings pulled within 11 on Murray’s basket with 9:21 left in the third, but the Knicks scored the next six points to stall the rally. Sacramento was able to pull within 13, but Isiah Hartenstein’s tip-in gave the Kicks a game-high 21-point lead with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

With 1:41 left, Sabonis’ free throw again brought the Kings within 11, 110-99.

”We have to give the Knicks a lot of credit,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. ”They kicked our behind tonight. We didn’t have an answer for Julius. He kind of had his way with us. We didn’t execute anything. Brunson had a good game. RJ had a good game. Mitchell Robinson was a monster on the boards.”

Scoring leader De'Aaron Fox missed his second straight game with soreness in his right foot. Harrison Barnes (15) and Malik Monk (12) also scored in double-digits for the Kings.

New York hadn't won four straight games since March 23-28, 2022. They evened their home record at 7-7. Obi Toppin missed his second consecutive game with a non-displaced fractured right fibula.

