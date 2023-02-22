HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey scored 31 points as Marshall beat James Madison 92-83 on Wednesday night.

Kinsey also contributed seven assists for the Thundering Herd (24-6, 13-4 Sun Belt Conference). Andrew Taylor scored 19 points while shooting 9 for 24, including 0 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen was 2 of 4 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Terrence Edwards led the way for the Dukes (20-10, 11-6) with 26 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Takal Molson added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for James Madison. Julien Wooden also put up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.