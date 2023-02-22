FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Chris Youngblood’s 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat North Alabama 79-66 on Wednesday night.

Youngblood had five rebounds for the Owls (22-8, 14-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demond Robinson added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Terrell Burden shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Lions (18-12, 10-7) were led in scoring by Daniel Ortiz, who finished with 24 points and two steals. North Alabama also got 22 points and seven assists from Jacari Lane. Dallas Howell also recorded eight points and eight rebounds. The loss broke the Lions’ five-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.