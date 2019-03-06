Sports

Kayla Morris invited to play for the 2019 FACA All-Star Team

Cottondale girls basketball player will play in Lakeland at the end of March

COTTONDALE, FL. - Cottondale girls basketball player Kayla Morris is invited to play for the FACA All-Star team at the end of March. 

Morris is not only a basketball player, but she also plays softball. She works hard in the classroom as well with a 3.8 GPA. 

She is one of the only girls invited to the team in the school's history. 

Morris will play in the All-Star Game on March 23 in Lakeland. 

