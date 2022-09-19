A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:

AARON JUDGE

Season HR Total: 59

Monday’s Game: The Yankees were off Monday.

Tuesday’s Matchup: The Yankees host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 65.5 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Babe Ruth for eighth on the single-season list. Ruth hit 60 in 1927.

ALBERT PUJOLS

Career HR Total: 698

Monday’s Game: The Cardinals were off Monday.

Tuesday’s Matchup: The Cardinals play at San Diego.

Current HR Pace: Pujols is on pace to hit 20.8 home runs this season, so he’s on pace for a career total of 699.8.

—

