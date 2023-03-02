PHILADELPHIA (AP)Nick Jourdain hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining as Temple knocked off UCF 57-55 on Thursday night.

Damian Dunn scored 11 points and also contributed six rebounds for the Owls (16-14, 10-7 American Athletic Conference). Jourdain scored 10 points and added nine rebounds. Zach Hicks was 3 of 13 shooting (2 for 10 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Knights (16-13, 7-10) were led by CJ Kelly, who recorded 19 points. Taylor Hendricks added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for UCF. Michael Durr also had 11 points.

Temple went into halftime ahead of UCF 22-20. Hysier Miller scored six points in the half. Dunn scored 11 second-half points for Temple.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Temple visits Tulane and UCF hosts East Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.