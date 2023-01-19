THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Latrell Jones scored 23 points as Nicholls State beat McNeese 73-64 on Thursday night.

Jones added 10 rebounds for the Colonels (9-9, 4-2 Southland Conference). Caleb Huffman scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Pierce Spencer recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Cowboys (6-14, 3-4) were led in scoring by Zach Scott, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. McNeese also got 11 points from Donovan Oday.

NEXT UP

These same teams will meet again on Saturday.

