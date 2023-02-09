THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Latrell Jones’ 21 points helped Nicholls State defeat New Orleans 84-59 on Thursday night.

Jones shot 8 for 16 for the Colonels (12-11, 7-4 Southland Conference). Caleb Huffman scored 17 points going 8 of 9 from the field, and added eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Pierce Spencer was 2 of 4 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Tyson Jackson finished with 13 points for the Privateers (6-17, 3-9). Kmani Doughty added 10 points and three steals for New Orleans. The loss was the Privateers’ eighth in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Nicholls State visits SE Louisiana while New Orleans hosts McNeese.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.