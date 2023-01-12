MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Dillon Jones had 17 points in Weber State’s 59-57 victory against Montana on Thursday.

Jones also added 21 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-9, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Alex Tew recorded 10 points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line.

Aanen Moody led the way for the Grizzlies (8-9, 2-3) with 17 points. Montana also got 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Josh Bannan. Dischon Thomas also had 11 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State visits Montana State while Montana hosts Idaho State.

