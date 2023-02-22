CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones had 28 points in Southern Illinois’ 86-63 win against Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 11 for 14, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Salukis (21-9, 13-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 24 points while shooting 7 for 12 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Trent Brown recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (13-16, 9-10) with 21 points and four steals. Northern Iowa also got 17 points from Logan Wolf. Trey Campbell also had seven points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.