BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Curtis Jones scored 22 points as Buffalo beat Canisius 86-66 on Sunday night.

Jones also contributed six rebounds and five steals for the Bulls (3-4). Zid Powell added 14 points and five rebounds. Armoni Foster recorded 12 points.

Jamir Moultrie finished with 17 points for the Golden Griffins (2-4). Tahj Staveskie added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for Canisius. Jordan Henderson finished with nine points.

