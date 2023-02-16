LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)KJ Johnson and Jacari Lane each had 15 points and North Alabama beat Bellarmine 70-57 on Thursday night.

Johnson added six assists for the Lions (17-11, 9-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Soucie finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Peter Suder led the Knights (12-16, 7-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Ben Johnson added nine points for Bellarmine. Landin Hacker also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.