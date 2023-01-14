EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Justin Johnson’s 32 points led UT Rio Grande Valley past Chicago State 85-82 on Saturday night.

Johnson also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Vaqueros (10-8, 1-4 Western Athletic Conference). Ahren Freeman scored 13 points and Daylen Williams and Will Johnston each had 12.

The Vaqueros took the lead for good on a Sherman Brashear 3-pointer with 15:51 to play.

The Cougars (4-16 DI Independent) were led by Elijah Weaver, who posted 26 points and nine assists. Chicago State also got 21 points and eight rebounds from Jahsean Corbett. Wesley Cardet Jr. had 14 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

UT Rio Grande Valley takes on UT Arlington on the road on Thursday, and Chicago State visits Coastal Carolina on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.