RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points to help VCU defeat Radford 70-62 on Wednesday night.

Johns was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Rams (7-4). Jalen DeLoach scored 15 points while going 7 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Adrian Baldwin Jr. recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field.

Kenyon Giles led the Highlanders (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Radford also got 11 points from DaQuan Smith. In addition, Bryan Antoine finished with nine points and six steals.

