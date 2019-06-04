Sports

JJ Bleday picked fourth overall in MLB draft by Miami

Bleday is the highest pick to come out of Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Former Mosley baseball player and current Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday was selected fourth overall by the Miami Marlins in the MLB Draft Monday night. 

He's the highest pick to ever come out of Bay County and the highest drafted Mosley Dolphin. 

The Panama City native leads the nation with 26 home runs and 178 total bases as a Vanderbilt Commodore. He was also the 2019 SEC Player of the Year. 

Bleday said last week he didn't expect this season to go like this. 

"It's one of those things that you know, it happens naturally. You're always focused on getting better on a daily basis and in the offseason before the season even happens," Bleday said. "When results like this end up happening, it's just a result of all the hard work you put in and just does nothing but put a smile on your face."

