JJ Bleday and Marlins have deal in place

Vanderbilt’s JJ Bleday (51) smiles as he runs to first after hitting an RBI single against Michigan during the inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It looks like Mosley alum JJ Bleday will start his career with the Miami Marlins very soon.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday night that the team has a deal in place with Bleday. He’s heading down to Miami now for a physical. After that, it’s expected to be announced officially.

The Marlins have until Friday at 4 p.m. to finalize that deal. The slot value for the No. 4 overall pick is around six million.

When it’s official, the Marlins hope to have Bleday playing with the Marlin’s Class A Advanced Jupiter Hammerheads team.

Bleday finished his three-year college career with Vanderbilt leading the NCAA in home runs (27) and helped the Commodores to a national championship win.