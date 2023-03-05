SINGAPORE (AP)Defending champion Jin Young Ko of South Korea has closed with a three-under 69 Sunday to win the LPGA’s Women’s World Championship by two shots.

Overnight leader Ko had a 72-hole total of 17-under 271 to finish two clear of American Nelly Korda with a group of three players tied for third place at 14-under.

Starting the final day two strokes behind the South Korean at the Sentosa Golf Club, Korda also shot a 69 to finish with 15-under 273.

Americans Allisen Corpuz (69) and Danielle Kang (68) finished at 14-under, with Japan’s Ayaka Furue (67) in a tie for third place.

No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko shot 74 and was at 5-under, 12 strokes behind in a tie for 31st.

