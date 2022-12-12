LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Jordan Jefferson totaled 17 points, D.J. Smith scored 16 and Little Rock cruised to an 83-54 victory over Philander Smith on Monday night.

Deantoni Gordon finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans (3-7). Myron Gardner pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Ethan Speaker just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Aaron Johnson topped the Panthers with 12 points.

