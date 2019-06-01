Sports

Janiah Barker makes the USA Basketball Women's U16 team

Barker played at Mowat Middle School this past season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Panama City native Janiah Barker just made a prestigious roster. 

Barker was selected to play on the USA Basketball Women's U16 team. 

The 6'3" freshman went to Bay Haven Elementary and played at Mowat Middle School this past season. She helped the Mustangs get back-to-back county championships. 

Barker moved to Tampa to play at Tampa Bay Tech this year. She helped that team get a state championship this year. 

Eighteen finalists from all over the country were invited to try out for the USA Basketball Women's U16 team, but only 12 made the cut. 

The team will now travel to Colorado Springs for training camp from June 5-12. Then they will head to Chile to play in the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. 

