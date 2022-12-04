DETROIT (AP)Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars followed up their best performance of the year with their worst in a 40-14 loss Sunday to the Detroit Lions.

Lawrence had an injury scare at the end of the first half but finished the game, completing 17 of 31 passes for 179 yards. He was coming off a win over Baltimore in which he threw for a season-best 321 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The loss extended the Jaguars’ (4-8) losing streak versus NFC opponents to 20, with the last win coming against the New York Giants in the 2018 season opener.

”This is a playoff game for us and then we go out there and lay down,” Lawrence said. ”I mean credit to them. Those guys whooped us.”

On the last play of the first half, Lions linebacker James Houston sacked Lawrence, who immediately grabbed his left knee. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 draft was able to limp off the field under his own power. He was cleared to play and was healthy enough to convert a fourth down with a run early in the third quarter.

”I thought it was my knee at first and then my foot a little bit was hurting,” Lawrence said. ”Luckily, nothing serious. We’ll have to see how I feel tomorrow.”

Lawrence said he was disappointed at the all-around performance by the Jaguars, especially after the big win over the Ravens.

”It’s just embarrassing when you’re especially coming off a big win and you come out here and lay an egg,” he said. ”It just can’t happen. We’ve lost eight games this year and never have I felt like we got embarrassed like we did today.”

Lawrence wasn’t the only one to struggle Sunday as the Jaguars continued their road woes. The defense gave up 437 total yards and allowed the Lions to convert 8 of 12 third-down attempts and score on their first eight possessions before kneeling down to close the game.

Jacksonville coach coach Doug Pederson cannot explain why his team struggles away from home.

”Those are things I struggle with sometimes,” Pederson said. ”It’s just something I have to look at. But it’s just a matter of each person, too. You’ve got to play so many home games and so many road games, and you’ve just got to understand that we have to go on the road to play. And it’s got to be a business trip and you’ve got to eliminate distractions.”

Pederson gave the Lions credit for keeping the Jaguars offense under wraps for most of the game.

”Part of the struggle is on offense,” Pederson said. ”On third down, too many third and long scenarios. It’s a good pressure team and third and long. We just didn’t do enough today to stay out of those situations.”

