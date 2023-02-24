FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Demaree King had 29 points in Jacksonville State’s 92-83 victory over North Alabama on Friday night.

King shot 9 for 17 (7 for 14 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Gamecocks (13-18, 6-12 Atlantic Sun Conference). Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored 25 points while shooting 8 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Skyelar Potter was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 7 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Jacari Lane finished with 26 points and eight assists for the Lions (18-13, 10-8). Daniel Ortiz added 24 points for North Alabama. Will Soucie also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.