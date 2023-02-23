INDIANAPOLIS (AP)DJ Jackson scored 24 points to help IUPUI defeat Robert Morris 81-75 on Thursday night.

Jackson also contributed 11 rebounds for the Jaguars (5-25, 2-17 Horizon League). Jlynn Counter scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 16 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Vincent Brady II was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Kahliel Spear finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for the Colonials (15-16, 10-10). Michael Green III and Enoch Cheeks each had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.