FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Ons Jabeur wasn’t used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut.

Took her a bit to adjust as well.

The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist’s hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.

Jabeur won the last three games in each of the second and third sets in her 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory after dropping seven consecutive games early in the match.

A loss would have put Jabeur at risk of elimination in round-robin play after the No. 2-ranked player dropped her opening match when Aryna Sabalenka rallied after losing the first set on the indoor hard court at Dickies Arena.

”It was tough because I’m used to just be depressed for the next two days when I lose,” said Jabeur, the first Tunisian to win a WTA Finals match. ”I didn’t have much time here, and it was very tough to sleep the first day to be honest with you.”

It was just the second win in the past nine matches against a top-10 opponent for Jabeur, who also beat Pegula in the Madrid final on clay in May.

No. 3 Pegula, another first-time WTA Finals participant who was set to play doubles with fellow American Coco Gauff in the final match of the day, has lost nine in a row against top five foes.

Pegula temporarily kept alive her hopes for the semifinals by winning a set, but is a long shot after falling to 0-2 in the tournament.

No. 7 Sabalenka faced fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari in the late match of the tournament that was moved to Texas from China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault.

Coronavirus restrictions also played a part, and WTA Tour Chairman and CEO Steve Simon hopes the event can return to China.

Jabeur, the first African woman to reach the WTA Finals since Amanda Coetzer in 2001, rallied from love-40 to hold in a five-deuce first game of third set, then Pegula saved two break points to get even at 3-3.

Pegula couldn’t do it again, losing at love on her serve to give Jabeur the chance to close out the match.

After dropping the first game of the match, Pegula won seven in a row for a 1-0 lead in the second set before Jabeur, who had 11 unforced errors in the first set, held serve.

”She was playing really well, and she was playing very fast,” Jabeur said. ”I just had to find that click to change up the rhythm and impose my game more than her game.”

Defending doubles champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat China’s Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang 6-3, 6-3, putting the Czech duo in the semifinals.

The opponent for Pegula and Gauff in the late doubles match was Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.

