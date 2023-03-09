MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 points and nine rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 131-110 on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies played their third game without Ja Morant, the star guard who is away from the team after posting a video last weekend in which he appeared to be displaying a gun at a Denver-area strip club. The Grizzlies have announced Morant will miss at least the next three games.

Demond Bane also had 21 points for Memphis.

Stephen Curry had 29 points and seven rebounds for Golden State.

Jordan Poole had 22 points, Draymond Green added 16 points and seven assists and Klay Thompson had 14 points.

The teams met in Memphis for the first time since their heated Western Conference postseason that Golden State won 4-2.

KINGS 122, KNICKS 117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Domantas Sabonis had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, helping Sacramento hold off New York.

The Kings are 7-1 since the NBA All-Star break to reach 39-26. De’Aaron Fox scored 16 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. Malik Monk had 19 off the bench.

RJ Barrett scored 25 points for New York. The Knicks dropped to 39-29 with their second straight loss after a nine-game winning streak.

BUCKS 118, NETS 113

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Brook Lopez had 24 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks and Milwaukee outlasted short-handed Brooklyn.

The nine blocks are most by an NBA player this season. Bobby Portis added a season-high 28 points to go along with 13 rebounds to help the NBA-leading Bucks win for the 19th time in 20 games.

The Bucks were missing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second straight game. Antetokounmpo didn’t play due to a sore right hand after sitting out a 134-123 victory at Orlando on Tuesday with a non-COVID illness.

Patty Mills scored 23 points for Brooklyn.

PACERS 134, ROCKETS 125, OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Tyrese Haliburton had 28 points and a career-high 19 assists, Buddy Hield hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime and Indiana beat Houston.

Hield broke a 117-all tie with his fifth 3-pointer and Haliburton scored 12 points after that as the Pacers outscored the Rockets 19-10 in overtime.

Houston rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. made a 3-pointer with four seconds left to force overtime. Smith scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half and had 12 rebounds.

JAZZ 131, MAGIC 124

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points, Talen Horton-Tucker had 23 and Utah beat Orlando to snap a four-game losing streak.

Simone Fontecchio added 17 points for Utah, and rookie Walker Kessler’s 13 points and 10 rebounds included a big three-point play with 35 seconds left after the Magic cut the deficit to a point.

Paolo Banchero scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter for Orlando. Markelle Fultz had 25 points and six assists.

HORNETS 113, PISTONS 103

DETROIT (AP) – Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points, Terry Rozier had 21 points and nine assists and Charlotte extended Detroit’s losing streak to 10 games.

P.J. Washington added 20 points and Nick Richards had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets. Cory Joseph scored 17 points for Detroit.

