It’s official: Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, FIle)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady is officially a Buccaneer.

The six-time Super Bowl champion took to social media on Friday to announce he would be joining the team.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me,” Brady said in the post.

Brady comes to Tampa Bay after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He has the most Super Bowl (six) and playoff (30 wins) and secured 249 overall victories. Brady remains tied with Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen for the most Pro Bowl selection (14). He has four Super Bowl Most Valuable Player honors and three league MVP awards. He’s Brady has amassed 74,571 yards passing and 541 passing touchdowns, which both rank second in NFL history.

“Tom is the most successful quarterback in the history of our league, but what makes him so special is his ability to make those around him better,” said Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians. “I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates. Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship.”