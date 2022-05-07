PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the 40th year, Panama City Beach held the Ironman Triathlon. It is the second oldest triathlon in the country.

Thousands of racers from around the globe competed in Bay County Saturday morning.

The race began at 7 a.m. but ended earlier because the swimming portion of the triathlon was canceled because of double red flags.

Columbian Juan Calle was the first man to finish, in 3:25:57.

Orlando native Kerry Girona was the first woman to finish, in 3:52. This was the first time she finished first in a triathlon.

“I am always coming up short. I’ve gotten a lot of second places the last year lost overall by three seconds,” Girona said. “So this is my first overall win in the Ironman event so I’m really excited for the win.”