PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local disc golfers grabbed their discs and played the 2022 Majette Ironman Tournament presented by Beach Cooling on Saturday.

The competition is three rounds of disc golf on one of the most open courses in the southeast. This year disc golfers are raising money for the Hope Project, a local non-profit that works with veterans battling PTSD.

The tournament raised more than $2,000 for the non-profit.

Meanwhile, 72 disc golfers participated in the tournament.

“I think everybody’s having fun,” Bay County Disc Golf Club President Brent Gann said. “The course is hard because it’s hot. Everybody’s trying to conserve energy. This is definitely a battle of stamina. But it looks like everybody is having fun, everybody’s really appreciating the day. And I mean it’s hot but it’s beautiful and that’s always great.”