FC Cincinnati boss Pat Noonan hopes to see Brandon Vazquez kick on after halting his goalless start to the MLS season, as the Orange and Blue prepare to host Inter Miami on Saturday.

Vazquez scored 18 regular-season goals in a breakthrough campaign last term, but he failed to hit the net in Cincinnati’s first four outings of 2023, before scoring the only goal against Nashville SC last time out.

Cincinnati only trail the New England Revolution by one point at the top of the Eastern Conference, and Noonan hopes Vazquez’s return to form can take the team to another level.

“I think if you were watching or saw just the reaction after the goal (at Nashville), that was important for him, and certainly it came at an important time for us,” Noonan said of Vazquez.

“Hopefully that is just the start of what a lot of us expect in terms of finishing plays off. But we’re really pleased with his performance and the hard work in all areas of his play.

“It’s good to see him rewarded with the goal because it’s been coming but he’s been doing a lot of things well.”

While Cincinnati are flying in the season’s early weeks, Phil Neville’s Inter Miami have followed up back-to-back victories with a run of three successive defeats.

The Herons conceded a stoppage-time winner in their 3-2 defeat to the Chicago Fire last time out, leaving Neville to lament a series of recent defensive lapses.

“The two goals in Toronto were basic errors, and the goal against New York City FC was a basic error,” he said.

“What I’ve told the team is that in this league you get punished, and if you don’t do the basics well, you will get goals scored against you.

“They need to start learning and learning fast because you lose games, and we don’t want to lose our confidence.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Brandon Vazquez

Vazquez, who scored Cincinnati’s lone goal against Nashville last time out, has five goals in six matches against Inter Miami, including scoring twice in both meetings last season.

His five goals against the Herons are the most by a Cincinnati player against a single opponent in the club’s MLS history.

Inter Miami CF – Josef Martinez

Martinez has not scored in his first four appearances for Miami and has failed to record a shot on target in three of those four games, all of which have been starts.

Four consecutive starts without a goal equals the longest such streak of his MLS career, and he will be desperate to recapture the form he showed at former club Atlanta United soon.

MATCH PREDICTION – FC CINCINNATI WIN

The visitors have lost three straight matches after opening the season with back-to-back victories.

Only two teams in MLS history – the Chicago Fire in 1998 (including one breakaway shootout loss) and D.C. United in 2022 – have collected six points from their first two matches of a season and then lost the next four games.

Cincinnati, however, are unbeaten in five games so far this season (W3 D2), winning back-to-back contests at home, and they are favourites to record their first three-match MLS winning run in front of their own fans.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

FC Cincinnati – 44.1 per cent

Inter Miami – 28.1 per cent

Draw – 27.8 per cent