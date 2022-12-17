HOUSTON (AP)Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons.

Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes.

Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Florida sustained a sprained ankle last weekend in Houston’s loss to Dallas.

He has started each game for the Texans this season and leads all rookies with 939 yards rushing. Pierce has four rushing touchdowns and a TD reception this season.

With Pierce out, the Texans will look to veteran Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale to fill in.

Houston is looking to snap an eight-game skid on Sunday when it hosts the 10-3 Kansas City Chiefs.

