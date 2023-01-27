‘Important time’ for Oklahoma State back home vs. Ole Miss

Oklahoma State begins a stretch in which it will play three of four games at home when it meets Ole Miss on Saturday night in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge at Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) return to Gallagher-Iba Arena after their two-game winning streak was snapped with Tuesday’s 89-75 loss at Texas.

“It’s a very important time,” coach Mike Boynton Jr., noting that virtually two-thirds of the season had been completed, said during his weekly radio show Thursday night.

“We have a pretty good opportunity to get some momentum heading into the early part of February which has been really good to us.”

Oklahoma State is led by three double-figure scorers: Bryce Thompson (11.3 ppg), Kalib Boone (11.0 ppg) and Avery Anderson III (10.8 ppg). Boone averages 5.3 rebounds per game, while Anderson hauls in 3.7 rebounds and dishes 3.5 assists per game.

The Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC) have lost eight of nine after being defeated 89-77 at home against Missouri on Tuesday night.

Leading scorer Matthew Murrell (14.9 ppg) missed the Missouri game after suffering a knee injury during a loss at Arkansas on Saturday.

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis on Thursday said Murrell had not returned to practice but his status was considered to be “day-to-day.”

“He’s making progress. It’s a sprain, no tear, which is great,” Davis said on the Rebels weekly radio show. “Whether he plays will be a game time decision on Saturday.”

Ole Miss point guard Daeshun Ruffin (9.5 ppg), who returned this season after knee surgery, continues to work his way back.

“He has to be on two feet and be able to make others better. He’s not quite as athletic as he’s been,” Davis said. “Oklahoma State’s one of the best shot-blocking teams in college basketball, so you got to draw ’em and kick it out.”

The teams have met three times, but just once in the past 70 years. Oklahoma State won 78-37 in 2019.

–Field Level Media