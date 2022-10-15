NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Zack Annexstad threw for 180 yards and his team’s only touchdown, leading Illinois State to a 12-10 victory over South Dakota on Saturday.

Trailing 10-6 late in the third quarter, Annexstad threw to Jerome Buckner for 41 yards and a first down at the South Dakota 3-yard line. Three plays later Annexstad hit Tanner Taula with a 2-yard scoring pass and the Redbirds led 12-10 after the PAT was missed.

South Dakota’s Eddie Ogamba missed a 43-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and neither team drove inside the opponent’s 40-yard line the rest of the game.

Shomari Lawrence had 75 yards rushing for South Dakota (1-5, 0-3 MVFC), which had 132 yards on the ground and 117 yards passing for a total of 249.

Illinois State (4-2, 2-1) passed for 180 yards and ran for 84, a total of 264 yards total offense.

