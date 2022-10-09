MADRID (AP)Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas said Sunday his Twitter account was hacked after a post saying he was gay created a stir on the social media platform.

”Hacked account,” Casillas said. ”Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”

The follow-up came not long after a brief message that was posted on his account went viral and prompted widespread speculation.

”I hope I’ll be respected: I’m gay,” stated the tweet sent from his account, along with the hashtag ”HappySunday,” also in Spanish.

Casillas had not elaborated on the message, leading some to question its meaning and veracity.

The original tweet had come a day after Spanish media reported that he was in a relationship with a local actress.

