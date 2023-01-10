ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Jaylin Hunter scored 23 points as Ohio beat Ball State 76-71 on Tuesday night.

Hunter also contributed four steals for the Bobcats (9-7, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson scored 22 points while going 9 of 15 and 4 of 9 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. AJ Clayton recorded 16 points and was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

Jarron Coleman led the Cardinals (11-5, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, four assists and two steals. Jalen Windham added 13 points for Ball State. Payton Sparks also put up 12 points and eight rebounds. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.