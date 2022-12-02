PARK CITY, Utah (AP)Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. had the fastest time in both runs on her way to winning a World Cup monobob race on Friday.

It was Humphries’ second medal in as many monobob races this season and put her atop the World Cup standings. Lisa Buckwitz of Germany was second and Cynthia Appiah of Canada was third.

Humphries won on the Park City track for the first time since 2016. The World Cup bobsled and skeleton tour hasn’t been at the Utah track since 2017.

In the two-man race later Friday, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich rallied in the second heat for another victory – his 63rd in his last 76 major international races.

Friedrich trailed the sled driven by Britain’s Brad Hall by 0.15 seconds entering the second run, then posted a time that was 0.41 seconds better than Hall in that heat.

Hall took second and the sled driven by Switzerland’s Michael Vogt was third. The top U.S. sled finished seventh, with Frank Del Duca driving and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor pushing.

The women’s bobsled and four-man events are on Saturday.

—

