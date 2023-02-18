THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Caleb Huffman’s 32 points led Nicholls over Incarnate Word 84-74 on Saturday night.

Huffman also added six rebounds and four steals for the Colonels (14-12, 9-5 Southland Conference). Latrell Jones scored 19 points while going 8 of 12 (2 for 3 from distance), and added five rebounds and five steals. Lance Amir-Paul shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Cardinals (11-17, 5-10) were led by Jonathan Cisse, who posted 23 points and six assists. Josh Morgan also scored 23 points for Incarnate Word. Brandon Swaby finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.