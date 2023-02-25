THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Caleb Huffman’s 23 points helped Nicholls defeat Houston Christian 68-64 on Saturday night.

Huffman had five steals for the Colonels (15-14, 10-7 Southland Conference). Latrell Jones scored 18 points while shooting 8 for 15 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and added 10 rebounds. Edoardo Del Cadia recorded 11 points and was 5 of 8 shooting.

Maks Klanjscek led the way for the Huskies (10-20, 7-10) with 25 points, four assists and two steals. Brycen Long added 13 points, four assists and three steals for Houston Christian. Zach Iyeyemi also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.