CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP)Cameron Huefner had 22 points in Sam Houston’s 80-49 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday.

Huefner was 9 of 11 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) for the Bearkats (6-0). Donte Powers scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Kian Scroggins recorded nine points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

The Coyotes (3-3) were led in scoring by Paul Bruns, who finished with 12 points. Mason Archambault added nine points and three steals for South Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.