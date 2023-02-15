HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Cameron Huefner scored 15 points as Sam Houston beat UT Arlington 66-56 on Wednesday night.

Huefner shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bearkats (19-6, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference). Tristan Ikpe scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Donte Powers recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.

Brandon Walker led the Mavericks (9-17, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. Chendall Weaver added 14 points for UT Arlington.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.