WASHINGTON (AP)Elijah Hawkins’ 17 points helped Howard defeat North Carolina Central 71-67 on Saturday night.

Hawkins added five rebounds and 10 assists for the Bison (13-10, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marcus Dockery scored 16 points, going 6 of 11 (4 for 5 from distance). Shy Odom shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Brendan Medley-Bacon finished with 15 points and two steals for the Eagles (10-10, 3-3). Justin Wright added 14 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina Central. Eric Boone had 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.