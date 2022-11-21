HOUSTON (AP)Houston Christian’s Vic Shealy resigned Monday after a decade as the only head football coach at the FCS program that was known as Houston Baptist until a name change in September.

Shealy was the longest-tenured coach in the Southland Conference. The Huskies finished 2-9 this season after going 0-11 in 2021.

After being hired as the school’s first coach in April 2012, he led the Huskies through a seven-game developmental season in 2013 when records and statistics were considered unofficial. They are 18-75 overall since their inaugural season in the Southland Conference in 2014.

Longtime assistant coach Roger Hinshaw, the only remaining member of the original coaching staff, was named interim head coach.

