Houston ace Verlander ejected in sixth inning against Rays

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander, facing, argues with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg (31) as A.J. Hinch and first base umpire Greg Gibson get between them after Hoberg ejected Verlander during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has been ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning.

Verlander thought he struck out Tommy Pham with one out and Houston leading 9-0. Instead the pitch was called a ball and the right-hander yelled something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg.

Pham then doubled to center field on Verlander’s next pitch. After the hit Verlander yelled at Hoberg at least three times before he threw him out just as Pham reached second base.

Verlander continued to jaw at Hoberg while he walked off the field and after he reached the dugout. Manager AJ Hinch came on the field and talked to Hoberg for a couple of minutes before Brad Peacock took over for Verlander and play resumed.

Verlander allowed four hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings. He began the day with a 15-5 record and 2.77 ERA, and leading the majors in innings and strikeouts.

